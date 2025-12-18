Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed: Police case filed against Lulu mall, organisers after Prabhas' heroine harassed at The Raja Saab event

Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed as she exited the Lulu mall after The Raja Saab song launch event on Wednesday. Now, police has filed a case against the mall management and the event organisers. Prabhas' horror comedy will clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Cyberabad Police has registered a suo motu case against the Lulu mall management and the organisers of the The Raja Saab song launch event held at the mall in Hyderabad, following an incident in which actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue, said KPHB police.

The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station after videos from the event surfaced online, showing Nidhhi struggling to leave the mall amid a large and unruly crowd. Police said the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken based on findings related to crowd control and safety arrangements.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from the upcoming film The Raja Saab, that features Prabhas in the leading role. Videos now circulating on social media show the situation at the venue turning chaotic, making it difficult for the actress to leave safely after the event. The clips show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actress appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group.

As the videos went viral on social media, several netizens described the situation as "terrifying," with one commenting that such behavior goes beyond fan culture and amounts to harassment. Another X user said that mobbing an actress at a public function is "scary and unacceptable." "Disgusting behavior by the crowd, Proper security needs to be deployed at such events", read another comment.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is a horror-fantasy drama slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Apart from Prabhas and Niddhi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It will clash at the box office with Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he joins politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil action thriller also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Prakash Raj.

READ | KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences