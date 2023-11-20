Headlines

Get best deals on side tables at Amazon: Check offers here

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

‘Agony of players, fans…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares wisdom for Team India, lauds Australia’s WC win

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Get best deals on side tables at Amazon: Check offers here

Advancements in Cardiovascular Science: Dr Rajan's Impactful Contributions Unveiled

Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

9 flop siblings of Bollywood stars 

7 Simple ways to reduce stress

Air pollution: 5 teas to treat sore throat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured after woman attacks him with knife in his dressing room

Meet first Indian to receive International Emmy Directorate Award; started at 17, faced rejection of 6 TV shows early on

Watch: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson announce pregnancy during live concert, flaunt her baby bump

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

Nidhi Agerwal is excited to be a part of this exciting OTT project and is prepping up for the shoot which is scheduled to start next month.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nidhhi Agerwal is over the moon about getting to work with producer Prerna Arora who has quite the reputation in Bollywood for making quality, impactful movies with authentic storytelling. Nidhhi jumped at the chance to be part of Prerna’s debut OTT project named "AKIDO", and for a good reason as the producer has an eye for selecting scripts with real depth and meaning, and her films tackle real issues in an entertaining way.

Hits like "Pad Man," "Rustom," and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" have proven she knows how to spin a darn good yarn. So when she came knocking for the young actress, she immediately gave a nod. Nidhhi knows she's in good hands for her OTT debut with Prerna at the helm. And it sounds like their new thriller "AKIDO" is gonna be another rollercoaster ride, chock full of mystery and intrigue. Just the kind of edgy stuff Prerna excels at.

Nidhhi has already made serious waves working in Telugu and Tamil films. She's starring alongside the one and only Pawan Kalyan in his next flick, which is a huge deal down South. She's also got a movie with the iconic Prabhas in the works, plus a handful of other Tamil and Telugu projects in various stages. So her dates are pretty darn full with major films. But the chance to break into Hindi movies and streaming entertainment, working with a producer as respected as Prerna, was too tempting to pass up as this could be her big breakout nationally if "AKIDO" is a hit.

Niddhi adds in an interview ‘I couldn’t not resist such a good script! It’s a film I would love to watch which is why when Prerna called me for this film I instantly said yes I will make dates for this film and I am also doing a film with pawan Kalyan and one with Prabhas two biggest names in Tollywood with other projects in hand in Telugu and Tamil”

The filming of “AKIDO” is going to start in December. Jimmy Shergill is speculated to be in the film, when asked for a confirmation, Prerna said, “The entire star cast will be unveiled soon,and yes, we are in talks with the talented actor as the character JD in the film suits him to the core nobody is better than Jimmy for this role in the film and this is a brilliantly performance film after Rustom because Aikido’s script reminds me of rustom era.”

The film will be directed by Director Abhishek Jaiswal, Produced by Virendra Arora and SKG, Written by writer Piyush Aaditya and Presented by Prerna Arora.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Make style statements with stunning women’s bracelets on Amazon

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

After Sam Altman's sacking from OpenAI, President Greg Brockman resigns; here's why AI expert got fired

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE