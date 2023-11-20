Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

Nidhi Agerwal is excited to be a part of this exciting OTT project and is prepping up for the shoot which is scheduled to start next month.

Nidhhi Agerwal is over the moon about getting to work with producer Prerna Arora who has quite the reputation in Bollywood for making quality, impactful movies with authentic storytelling. Nidhhi jumped at the chance to be part of Prerna’s debut OTT project named "AKIDO", and for a good reason as the producer has an eye for selecting scripts with real depth and meaning, and her films tackle real issues in an entertaining way.

Hits like "Pad Man," "Rustom," and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" have proven she knows how to spin a darn good yarn. So when she came knocking for the young actress, she immediately gave a nod. Nidhhi knows she's in good hands for her OTT debut with Prerna at the helm. And it sounds like their new thriller "AKIDO" is gonna be another rollercoaster ride, chock full of mystery and intrigue. Just the kind of edgy stuff Prerna excels at.

Nidhhi has already made serious waves working in Telugu and Tamil films. She's starring alongside the one and only Pawan Kalyan in his next flick, which is a huge deal down South. She's also got a movie with the iconic Prabhas in the works, plus a handful of other Tamil and Telugu projects in various stages. So her dates are pretty darn full with major films. But the chance to break into Hindi movies and streaming entertainment, working with a producer as respected as Prerna, was too tempting to pass up as this could be her big breakout nationally if "AKIDO" is a hit.

Niddhi adds in an interview ‘I couldn’t not resist such a good script! It’s a film I would love to watch which is why when Prerna called me for this film I instantly said yes I will make dates for this film and I am also doing a film with pawan Kalyan and one with Prabhas two biggest names in Tollywood with other projects in hand in Telugu and Tamil”

The filming of “AKIDO” is going to start in December. Jimmy Shergill is speculated to be in the film, when asked for a confirmation, Prerna said, “The entire star cast will be unveiled soon,and yes, we are in talks with the talented actor as the character JD in the film suits him to the core nobody is better than Jimmy for this role in the film and this is a brilliantly performance film after Rustom because Aikido’s script reminds me of rustom era.”

The film will be directed by Director Abhishek Jaiswal, Produced by Virendra Arora and SKG, Written by writer Piyush Aaditya and Presented by Prerna Arora.