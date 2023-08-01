Headlines

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Entertainment

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

Nick Jonas shared amazing pictures with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Maltie Marie in his July photo dump on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

On Tuesday, August 1 night (as per Indian time), singer-songwriter Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with his wife-actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in his July dump. He captioned his carousel set of pictures, "July was a movie", with a red heart emoji.

In his pictures, Nick also shared a glimpse of how he and Priyanka celebrated actress's 41st birthday on July 18 with one photo of three wooden vases of flowers with a note attached to them "Happy birthday Pri" and another black and white picture of the Fashion actress posing happily for the cameras.

Nick is also seen sharing an adorable moment with Malti Marie on their yacht and in another click, the parents are seen with their daughter on a beach. His photo dump also included their two pictures from the day when they watched the Wimbledon Women's Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15.

Their fans poured in their love for the couple in the comments section. One of them wrote, "It's amazing to see how happy you are Nick! Honestly, it really makes me happy to see what a happy family you are, cause you have always been a big inspiration and motivation to me since my childhood and I'm just glad to see that you are doing well! I wish you and your family all the best! I hope that you will always stay this happy together and that you will have many more wonderful moments like this together!".

One of Priyanka's fans from India commented, "Jiju is goals", while another added, "Love this fam so much! Gorgeous NP and baby MM so precious! Thank you for blessing us with these beautiful pics".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Chopra was last seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel this year. Also starring Richard Madden, the Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. Though the Russo Brothers' show received generally poor reviews from audiences and critics, it has been renewed for another season.

