Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo says she thought they would get married, adds 'it taught me...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soon going to celebrate their fourth anniversary on December 1, 2022. The couple got married to each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Before the famous American singer tied the knot with popular Indian actress, he was in a relationship with model Olivia Culpo.

Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe title in 2012, has two sisters namely Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo and the three of them have started a Kardashian-style reality show named The Culp Sisters based on their personal lives. In the show's first episode, Olivia talked about her relationship with Nick Jonas.

The model said that she thought she and Nick are going to end up getting married with each other as she said, "I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me. I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,"

"My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent. I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up", concluded Olivia.



In January 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.