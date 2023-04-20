Nick Jonas drops music video of Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), collab with rapper King; fans say 'loving your versatility'

Nick Jonas-King in Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) music video/YouTube screengrabs

Priyanka Chopra's husband and famous singer Nick Jonas and Indian rapper King collaborated on Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), the remix of the latter's popular single Maan Meri Jaan last month. And finally, the singers have released the music video of their track on Thursday, April 20.

The video has been shared by both the singers on their Instagram handles with the caption, "No one but you and I from now till the afterlife. The video for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is finally here. Go show it some love!". The Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) video shows King and Nick Jonas singing the popular track across stunning Indian backdrops and desert landscapes. The track also sees Jonas thrillingly and for the first time croon the Hindi lyrics, a pivotal moment for Indian music culture.

Fans have been sharing their love for Nick Jonas and King in the comments section. Extending praise for Priyanka Chopra's husband, one user said, "loving your versatility", while another wrote, "The crossover we didn't know we needed", along with a red heart emoji. Another fan wrote, "What a collaboration between Nick and King!! Definitely, a song to remember."

Talking about the track, King said in the statement, "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) has come to life with beautiful visuals. We’re excited for fans to experience this and share their love for the video." Nick Jonas added, “My love for India extends to its music, and collaborating with King on his massive hit is an honour."



The global love anthem is already jumping into the Spotify Viral Charts globally across 13 markets - hitting #2 in South Africa, #14 in Singapore, #17 in UAE, #19 in Canada, #34 in New Zealand, #40 in Switzerland, and #39 on India’s Spotify Daily Chart.



