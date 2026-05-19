Nia Sharma takes indirect dig at Niharika Tiwari after Splitsvilla 16 finale drama: 'UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job'

Nia Sharma indirectly reacted to Niharika Tiwari after their heated exchange during the finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16 through a cryptic Instagram post.

Television actor Nia Sharma appears to have subtly reacted to contestant Niharika Tiwari after their heated exchange during the grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16. Nia’s cryptic social media post has now sparked debate among fans online.

What happened during the finale:

The final episode of Splitsvilla 16 was kind of packed with drama, fights and really intense emotional scenes. Nia Sharma, who showed up on the show as one of those 'mischief makers', alongside Uorfi Javed, ended up confronting Niharika about those claims that she had called the actress 'biased' in podcasts after the show.

In that conversation, Nia said she had no reason to favour or corner anyone, because she didn’t personally know any contestant before joining the show. She mentioned, 'Biased hone ke liye kisiki existence ke baare mein pata hona chahiye,' and went on to say that she had never really known Niharika before Splitsvilla. Then Niharika answered back, 'Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi,' which basically pointed out that she too was not familiar with Nia before the reality show started.

After that, Nia defended her side and also reminded everyone about her long road in the entertainment industry. She said she spent 15 years there, and that she has seen both success and failure throughout her career, so it’s not like any of this was personal.

Nia’s cryptic social media post:

Even tho Nia stayed pretty calm during the whole episode, later she put up an Instagram post which a lot of fans assumed was for Niharika only. In it, she shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Splitsvilla, and Nia wrote, 'UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job.' She also added a line where she thanked the makers for the entire experience

The caption really grabbed attention fast online. Some fans said Nia handled it maturely and they also called out Niharika for those remarks. But yeah, not everyone agreed; a few people felt the actress was basically throwing a quiet jab at the contestant, even when earlier she looked unbothered.

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Nia Sharma’s career:

Nia Sharma kind of became a household name, with those popular television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Jamai Raja and Naagin 4. Right now she is seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3, and honestly it feels like she is doing a lot of interesting stuff lately, too.