Nia Sharma’s sizzling hot moves in item song 'Phoonk Le’ sets internet ablaze – WATCH

Nia Sharma is overjoyed since her new song, 'Phoonk Le,' is now out. The TV actress has made viewers sweat with her moves, as she has done in the past.

She may be seen in the video sporting a vibrant costume and dancing her heart out with enthusiasm.

Take a look-

Nia Sharma on Monday took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of her new dance number. The actress can be seen wearing an orange and green lehenga choli in the video. After watching the BTS video, it seems that the actress is all set to amaze her fans with her sexy movies. She can be seen rehearsing her dance steps in the clip.

Sharing the video share wrote, “It’s 2022.. Release this already now.” As soon as she uploaded this video, her fans got excited. One of them wrote, “Can'ttttt waitttttt,” while another mentioned, “Oh my godd u looks so good here.”

Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D’Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show ‘Jamai Raja,’ and the web show ‘Jamai 2.0’ (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ (2020).