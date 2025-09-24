'Next Irrfan Khan': Vishal Jethwa breaks down at Homebound screening, mother rushes to console him, fans react

As Vishal stepped onto the red carpet in a striking black traditional outfit, he was visibly overwhelmed by the paparazzi cheering for him.

Mumbai witnessed an emotional moment on Monday evening during the special screening of Homebound, directed by Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan. While the event was graced by stars like Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, it was actor Vishal Jethwa who became the heart of the night.

Vishal’s Emotional Moment

As Vishal stepped onto the red carpet in a striking black traditional outfit, he was visibly overwhelmed by the paparazzi cheering for him. The actor, who plays a key role in the film, was seen tearing up. His mother, Preeti Jethwa, walked up to comfort him with a warm hug. Soon after, he regained composure, posed alongside his mother and grandmothers, and flashed a grateful smile for the cameras.

Internet Reactions

The video of the moment quickly surfaced online, striking a chord with fans. One user wrote, “His success feels so personal, God bless him.” Another said, “Watching him break down brought tears to my eyes. He truly deserves this recognition.” Many even compared him to the late Irrfan Khan, calling him “the talent of this generation”.

About Homebound

The film tells the story of two childhood friends from rural India who aspire to pass the national police exam to gain respect and dignity. Along their journey, they are confronted with deep-rooted caste and communal barriers. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, the film earned a standing ovation at its Cannes premiere earlier this year. It is set to hit Indian theatres on September 26 and has already been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Film category.

Vishal Jethwa’s Journey

Starting his career in television with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2013), Vishal quickly became a household name with shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Peshwa Bajirao and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. His big breakthrough came in 2019 with Mardaani 2, where his chilling performance opposite Rani Mukerji won him nationwide acclaim. Since then, he has featured in films like Salaam Venky, IB71 and Tiger 3.