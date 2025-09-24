'Next Irrfan Khan': Vishal Jethwa breaks down at Homebound screening, mother rushes to console him, fans react

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Railway RRB NTPC 2025 notification RELEASED for 8875 posts: Check eligibility, selection process and more

Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace

Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics

India slams Pakistan's double standards, accuses country of bombing own people, supporting terrorism at UNHRC

UPI Alert: New banking rules for PhonePe, GPay, Paytm users from..., know what will change for you

Navratri 2025 Celebrations in Delhi-NCR: Bollywood-inspired dandiya, garba nights you can’t miss

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Qualification Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Qualification Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide, from PK to 3 idiots

Bollywood Day 2025: 6 films that captivated audiences' heart worldwide

Nano Banana AI now on WhatsApp: Create AI images without Gemini App, full step-by-step guide here

Step-by-step guide for creating AI images on WhatsApp without Gemini App

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Next Irrfan Khan': Vishal Jethwa breaks down at Homebound screening, mother rushes to console him, fans react

As Vishal stepped onto the red carpet in a striking black traditional outfit, he was visibly overwhelmed by the paparazzi cheering for him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 02:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Next Irrfan Khan': Vishal Jethwa breaks down at Homebound screening, mother rushes to console him, fans react
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai witnessed an emotional moment on Monday evening during the special screening of Homebound, directed by Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan. While the event was graced by stars like Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf, it was actor Vishal Jethwa who became the heart of the night.

Vishal’s Emotional Moment

As Vishal stepped onto the red carpet in a striking black traditional outfit, he was visibly overwhelmed by the paparazzi cheering for him. The actor, who plays a key role in the film, was seen tearing up. His mother, Preeti Jethwa, walked up to comfort him with a warm hug. Soon after, he regained composure, posed alongside his mother and grandmothers, and flashed a grateful smile for the cameras.

Internet Reactions

The video of the moment quickly surfaced online, striking a chord with fans. One user wrote, “His success feels so personal, God bless him.” Another said, “Watching him break down brought tears to my eyes. He truly deserves this recognition.” Many even compared him to the late Irrfan Khan, calling him “the talent of this generation”.

About Homebound

The film tells the story of two childhood friends from rural India who aspire to pass the national police exam to gain respect and dignity. Along their journey, they are confronted with deep-rooted caste and communal barriers. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, the film earned a standing ovation at its Cannes premiere earlier this year. It is set to hit Indian theatres on September 26 and has already been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Film category.

Vishal Jethwa’s Journey

Starting his career in television with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap (2013), Vishal quickly became a household name with shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Peshwa Bajirao and Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. His big breakthrough came in 2019 with Mardaani 2, where his chilling performance opposite Rani Mukerji won him nationwide acclaim. Since then, he has featured in films like Salaam Venky, IB71 and Tiger 3.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor from The Ba***ds of Bollywood irks.., wants..
Ranbir Kapoor lands in MAJOR trouble? This scene of actor irks.., wants...
Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...
Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match
PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore
PM Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura today; inaugurate multiple development
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE