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Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic photo from Thailand honeymoon goes viral

Fresh off their wedding celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted enjoying some downtime in Koh Samui, Thailand. The nwlyweds opted for a private Airbnb villa for their honeymoon, instead of a usual luxury hotel.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic photo from Thailand honeymoon goes viral
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony at Mementos By ITC Hotels- Ekaaya Udaipur on February 26. Their three-day celebration, fondly called 'The Wedding of Virosh,' was filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception on Hyderabad in March 4, which was attended by Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Rana Daggubati, and multiple other celebs.

Fresh off their wedding celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay were recently spotted enjoying some downtime in Koh Samui, Thailand for their honeymoon. It seems the couple jetted off for a quiet getaway soon after their festivities, choosing to unwind by the sunny Thai beaches to spend a few relaxed days away from the spotlight. The duo opted for a private Airbnb villa for their stay, adding a special touch to their special vacation and moving away from the usual luxury hotel staycation.

A source said, "Vijay & Rashmika were staying in a private Airbnb villa that was a sprawling property, overlooking the beach - opting for a more intimate and personal experience over a traditional luxury resort. Much like their wedding celebrations, their holiday reflected their individuality, choosing a setting that felt authentic and uniquely theirs."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also play the leading roles in the upcoming film. It is spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail that featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Slated to release on June 19, Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the first part.

On the other hand, Vijay's next release is the period action drama Ranabaali. Set against a British-era backdrop in the 19th century, the Rahul Sankrityan directorial features Rashmika as the leading lady and is set to release on September 11. Before Ranabaali and their wedding, Vijay and Rashmika have starred alongside each other in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. 

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