ENTERTAINMENT

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy will be hosting a lavish pre-wedding bash for the members of the Telugu film industry on March 2 at the family-owned Allu Studios. The couple is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close family members and friends on March 6.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 12:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Allu Sirish Pelli Koduku ceremony
Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun's younger brother, Allu Sirish, is all set to marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy in an intimate ceremony on March 6. Before the big day, the pre-wedding festivities are underway at the family residence in Hyderabad in full swing. On Sunday, Allu Sirish used social media to share glimpses from the Pelli Koduku ceremony held in the presence of family members and close friends. 

Joining in the celebration, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended the event and blessed the groom-to-be. Along with Rashmika and Vijay, Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, and his better half Upasana Konidela were also present at the festivities. Allu Aravind, the renowned producer and Arjun-Sirish's father, also attended the function.

A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the Pelli Koduku ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolizing purification, blessings, and the transition into married life. It is similar to the Haldi ceremony in Hind weddings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

Recently, Allu Sirish announced that he and Nayanika Reddy will be hosting a lavish pre-wedding bash for the members of the Telugu film industry on March 2nd at the iconic Allu Studios. Announcing the wedding plans on social media, he wrote on his X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March."

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with each other at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur on Thursday, February 26. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family members and dear friends, making it a deeply personal affair. The couple will host a grand star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

