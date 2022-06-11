Headlines

Tamil Nadu cracker unit fire: Nine killed, several injured; CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre to instruct Karnataka to release water

Entertainment

Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to get legal notice for violating rules at Tirumala Tirupati

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan may receive legal notice for wearing footwear at the temple and violating the rules.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, after tying the knot on June 9, went to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam to seek blessings for their new journey. The photos and videos from the same went viral on social media. However, it seems that the couple will receive legal notice for wearing footwear at the temple and violating the rule.

According to Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board, Narasimha Kishore, the actress was seen wearing footwear in Mada Streets. He mentioned that the newlyweds violated the rules as they brought private photographers with them. For the unversed, Tirumala Tirupati doesn’t give you permission to bring private cameras.

According to Zoom, Kishore stated, “She (Nayanatara) is seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there.”

He further mentioned, “We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara surprised Vignesh and his family with some lavish gifts on this special occasion. According to News18 report, Nayanthara has purchased a bungalow for Vignesh valued Rs 20 crores.

The documentation for this bungalow has reportedly been completed. This bungalow, according to reports, is registered in Vignesh's name. Nayanthara has also given Aishwarya, Vignesh's sister, 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewellery. The star also lavished her close family with numerous gifts.

Read: Also read: Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding: Filmmaker drops FIRST PHOTO from dreamy ceremony

The wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh was a high-profile ceremony, with many prominent figures from the political and entertainment worlds in attendance. M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was invited. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, and Karthi were among those invited, in addition to the chief minister. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi were were among the guests.

 

