Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivam seek blessing at Tirupati Balaji, photo goes viral

A day after their dreamy wedding, newlyweds actress Nayanthara and her husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivam visited Tirupati Balaji temple. The duo arrived at Tirumala to seek blessings for their blissful married life.

The duo was captured near the temple vicinity, and their simplicity will win you over. Vignesh was spotted wearing a white shirt with dhoti (loincloth), whereas Nayanthara embodied the perfect Indian woman with a yellow saree and an attractive neckpiece.

Speaking about Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding, the duo tied the knot on June 9 with a lavish ceremony. Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and directors Mani Ratnam and Atlee are some of the high-profile guests who have arrived here at the Sheraton Grand for the wedding.

Giving a glimpse of the celebration at Vignesh and Nayanthara's wedding, filmmaker Atlee, who recently announced a project with Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan, dropped a photo on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."

Other popular celebrities, who have arrived include directors Siva, K S Ravi Kumar, Atlee, actors Sarath Kumar and Radhika and music director Anirudh. Security at the venue is tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel. Sources hint that the couple -- Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara -- have made arrangements to provide lunch for over 18,000 children across Tamil Nadu as part of their wedding celebrations.

Nayanthara is believed to be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, the teaser of which the superstar recently revealed alongside an intriguing poster. Nayanthara was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' directed by Vignesh Shivan. Meanwhile, SRK fans are in for a treat as the superstar will be seen in three back-to-back films in 2023 namely Dunki, Jawan and Pathan. Meanwhile, actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with Naanum Rowdy Thaan, arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.