ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Friday spread smiles as they made their first public appearance as a married couple at Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at  ITC Mementoes, with two distinct ceremonies, Telugu Hindu rituals and Kodava traditions. The couple warmly acknowledged the media and delighted fans by blowing flying kisses, expressing heartfelt gratitude for all the love and wishes. What caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens was Rashmika and Vijay wearing a traditional 'Kankanam'.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda spotted wearing traditional 'Kankanam' at airport; what is it?
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda on Friday spread smiles as they made their first public appearance as a married couple at Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at  ITC Mementoes, with two distinct ceremonies, Telugu Hindu rituals and Kodava traditions. The couple warmly acknowledged the media and delighted fans by blowing flying kisses, expressing heartfelt gratitude for all the love and wishes. What caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens was Rashmika and Vijay wearing a traditional 'Kankanam'.

Kankanam (also known as Kankana, Kada, or Kankan) is a sacred ornament or thread that holds profound spiritual, protective, and ritualistic significance. Its primary purpose is to act as a vow of commitment and a shield of protection during life-altering ceremonies. In the sacred vow, the bride and groom tie a sanctified thread, often yellow cotton dipped in turmeric, around each other's wrists. This signifies their formal vow to perform all wedding rituals according to the Shastras (sacred texts). Once tied, the Kankanam acts as a shield that wards the couple off "evil eye" and negative energies during the vulnerable transition into married life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda personally invite PM Modi for wedding reception

After their grand yet intimate wedding at Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly hosting a reception in the upcoming days in Hyderabad. Ahead of the reception, the duo personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend the reception invite. Pictures of their meeting with leaders have surfaced on the internet. They also gifted him an idol of Lord Ganesh, which was placed in a box. The actress looked elegant in a yellow-colored suit, while Vijay wore an ivory bandhgala-style sherwani for their meeting.

