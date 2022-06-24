Newlywed Nayanthara turns photographer for husband Vignesh Shivan, director shares Thailand honeymoon photos

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Newlywed actress Nayanthara and her husband director Vignesh Shivan are painting the town red with their love. The couple is enjoying their blissful honeymoon in Thailand, and the duo are making enough memories out of it. Vignesh recently shared a carousel post in which he clicked Nayanthara, who has trying to capture him with her phone. In the photos, the O2 star was looking charmingly cute in a white top with blue jeans.

Vignesh shared three photos of Nayanthara who was consistent about capturing him in her phone. The director posted the picture with a caption that says, "Me clickin her wen she’s clickin me. #unwrapthailand #wikkiclicks."

Here's the post

Earlier, the duo posted another lovable moment from their honeymoon. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram.” Fans have been reacting to their photos. One of them wrote, “Nala pathukonga sir enga Nayanthara va!! God bless you both!.” The second one mentioned, “Awwww you both!!!! Adors.” The third one commented, “Wish you happy happy married life bro n sis.”

Here's the post

The couple had kept their honeymoon details a secret when they met the media on June 11 to thank them for their support during the wedding ceremony. But Vignesh couldn't control himself from sharing the photos from their Thailand honeymoon on his social media. The couple also posed for the pictures along with a fan in their flight to Bangkok.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are enjoying their honeymoon at The Siam Hotel, an urban luxury resort located in the capital city of Bangkok. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal tagged the location on his Instagram Stories. Earlier, the couple had apologised for wearing footwear in Tirupati Balaji temple. After tying the knot on June 9, the duo went to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam to seek blessings for their new journey.