New-York-Film-Festival-Woody-Allen @ 7/26/2017 9:39:58 AM

The New York Film Festival will be ending this year with Woody Allen?s ?Wonder Wheel.?

The 1950s-set film stars Kate Winslet, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and James Belushi.

According to sources, the film has been selected by the fest, which is often seen as a springboard for awards-season play, reports the Hollywood Reproter.

Last year, ?Moonlight? and ?Manchester by the Sea? screened during the event, which opened with Ava DuVernay's documentary ?13th? and closed with the Charlie Hunnam-starrer ?The Lost City of Z.?

The report further says, "As with all Allen films, not much is known about the plot of ?Wonder Wheel,? but it is described as a period drama set in New York in the 1950s."

In addition to directing the movie, Allen wrote the screenplay.

