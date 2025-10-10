New twist in Zubeen Garg death probe, SIT arrest singer's two personal security officers, they are...

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being
So far, SIT has arrested the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg in the case. Who are Zubeen's security officers arrested in the case?
In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Crime Investigation Department of Assam Police, which is probing Zubeen Garg's untimely demise, has arrested two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) in the case. The SIT/CID team arrested Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who were engaged with Zubeen Garg as PSOs for a long time.
Zubeen Garg's personal security officers arrested
Munna Prasad Gupta, SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID), told ANI that they have arrested both the PSOs today. "Yes, both arrested by the SIT/CID today. The team have brought the arrested persons to the CJM ( Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for production," said SIT Chief.
Earlier, the SIT/CID had uncovered a significant financial transaction of over Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of two PSOs of Zubeen Garg. So far, SIT has arrested the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin and suspended APS officer Sandipan Garg in their connection to Zubeen Garg's death case.
Zubeen Garg, the celebrated singer, passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The Assam government on Wednesday issued an order and suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who was arrested by the SIT/CID in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.
Zubeen Garg's wife's public plea on his demise
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing investigation into the death of her husband and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia has urged people not to politicise his demise and appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward and share the truth. Speaking to the media, Garima said, "I am still keeping the faith, 5 to 6 people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet. I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast." "21 days have passed since Zubeen's death. Those who were the eyewitnesses should come out. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. Things should not be politicised in this matter," she urged," added Garima.
Earlier, it was alleged that Zubeen died while scuba diving in Singapore. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death. According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched to portray his death as accidental.
(With inputs from ANI)