New poster of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' released

Set in the Europe in the 1970s, 'Radhe Shyam' is a sci-fi romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. Ahead of the film's release next month, the makers of the film have released a new, intriguing poster of the film on Thursday.

Prabhas' character Vikram Aditya, who is a palmist in the movie, is seen having a control over all planetary bodies including the moon in the new poster as he holds his magnifying glass standing over the huge waves. The European architecture can also be seen in the background.





The highly anticipated trailer of the film 'Radhe Shyam' will be launched on Thursday itself at a grand event in Hyderabad. The makers have not fully revealed the plot and the setting of the romantic drama, sharing only a few glimpses of Prabhas as a mysterious palm reader and Pooja Hegde, the leading lady. The posters and teasers have already left the fans intrigued.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' releases on January 14,2022 coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the country. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages, the film will also release in dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde have interesting films lined up next. The 'Baahubali' star will be seen in 'Adipurush' which is based on the Hindu mythological tale of Ramayana. It features Prabhas in the titular role, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Pooja Hegde will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama 'Cirkus', which is reportedly based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.