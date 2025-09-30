New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more to stream this week

Check out the latest OTT releases for October 2025. From The Game: You Never Play Alone to 13th, here are all the new movies and shows streaming this week.

The first week of October 2025 is packed with exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and SonyLIV. From thrilling true stories and fantasy adventures to romantic experiments and emotional dramas, this week’s lineup promises something for every binge-watcher. Here’s a complete guide to the new movies and TV shows you can stream over the next seven days.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (September 30: Netflix)

The much-awaited second season of Interview with the Vampire returns with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) stepping into 1940s Paris. They seek answers about their creator and encounter the mysterious Theatre des Vampires.

13th (October 1: SonyLIV )

Inspired by real-life educator Mohit Tyagi, 13th tells the emotional journey of MT Sir, played by Gagan Dev Riar. As a teacher in India’s competitive exam world. With the help of a former student, MT Sir builds a new ed-tech platform, tackling both personal and professional challenges.

Play Dirty (October 1: Prime Video)

Based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels, Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg as master thief Parker. With a talented crew, he plans the ultimate heist, but betrayal and high-stakes danger soon follow.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (October 2: Netflix)

This Tamil psychological thriller stars Shraddha Srinath as a determined game developer whose creation spirals into a nightmare. A coordinated cyberattack forces her into a world of secrets, betrayal, and masked identities.

Genie, Make a Wish (October 3: Netflix)

A thousand-year-old genie, Iblis (Kim Woo-bin), wakes up to grant Ka-young (Bae Suzy) three wishes. While magic promises freedom, their bond faces challenges as reality and emotions collide. The film balances fantasy, romance, and life lessons.

Steve (October 3: Netflix)

Based on Max Porter’s novella, Steve stars Cillian Murphy as a reform school headmaster struggling with his own demons. Set in the 1990s, the story also follows Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled student whose rage mirrors Steve’s inner battles. It’s an emotional tale of control, chaos, and survival.

The Lost Bus (October 3: Apple TV+)

Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus recounts the heroic true story of California’s 2018 Camp Fire. A bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and teacher (America Ferrera) risk everything to save 22 children from raging flames. This survival drama is both emotional and inspiring.

