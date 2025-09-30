New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more to stream this week

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

ACC meet drama: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi forced to congratulate India, BCCI to take Asia Cup trophy issue to ICC

Good News for Delhi commuters! Traveling from AIIMS to Gurugram will be in minutes, NHAI to build 20 KM elevated corridor, check routes, details

India warns Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan says...

Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means

RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

BIG WIN for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bombay High Court directs NCB to...

Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, gives deadline to respond to Gaza peace plan: 'Going to be very...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...: 'My last heartbeat turned out to be..'

Mandana Karimi, Bigg Boss 9, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress hospitalised due to...:

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

Strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jolts central Philippines, no tsunami warning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more to stream this week

Check out the latest OTT releases for October 2025. From The Game: You Never Play Alone to 13th, here are all the new movies and shows streaming this week.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

New OTT Releases (September 29-October 5): 7 latest movies, shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more to stream this week
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The first week of October 2025 is packed with exciting OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and SonyLIV. From thrilling true stories and fantasy adventures to romantic experiments and emotional dramas, this week’s lineup promises something for every binge-watcher. Here’s a complete guide to the new movies and TV shows you can stream over the next seven days.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (September 30: Netflix)

The much-awaited second season of Interview with the Vampire returns with Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) stepping into 1940s Paris. They seek answers about their creator and encounter the mysterious Theatre des Vampires.

13th (October 1: SonyLIV)

Inspired by real-life educator Mohit Tyagi, 13th tells the emotional journey of MT Sir, played by Gagan Dev Riar. As a teacher in India’s competitive exam world. With the help of a former student, MT Sir builds a new ed-tech platform, tackling both personal and professional challenges.

Play Dirty (October 1: Prime Video)

Based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels, Play Dirty stars Mark Wahlberg as master thief Parker. With a talented crew, he plans the ultimate heist, but betrayal and high-stakes danger soon follow.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (October 2: Netflix)

This Tamil psychological thriller stars Shraddha Srinath as a determined game developer whose creation spirals into a nightmare. A coordinated cyberattack forces her into a world of secrets, betrayal, and masked identities.

Genie, Make a Wish (October 3: Netflix)

A thousand-year-old genie, Iblis (Kim Woo-bin), wakes up to grant Ka-young (Bae Suzy) three wishes. While magic promises freedom, their bond faces challenges as reality and emotions collide. The film balances fantasy, romance, and life lessons.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: From Alice In Borderland to Janaawar on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

Steve (October 3: Netflix)

Based on Max Porter’s novella, Steve stars Cillian Murphy as a reform school headmaster struggling with his own demons. Set in the 1990s, the story also follows Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled student whose rage mirrors Steve’s inner battles. It’s an emotional tale of control, chaos, and survival.

The Lost Bus (October 3: Apple TV+)

Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Lost Bus recounts the heroic true story of California’s 2018 Camp Fire. A bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and teacher (America Ferrera) risk everything to save 22 children from raging flames. This survival drama is both emotional and inspiring.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty
Donald's 100% movie tariff: Indian film industry will be affected by President
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India must react...'
Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement amid ongoing trade tensions: 'India...'
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means
Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE