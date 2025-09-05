New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

From Joker to Peaky Blinders: 8 best movies and web series that explore rebellion and social justice
ENTERTAINMENT
The first week of September 2025 offers blockbuster films like Baaghi 4, alongside OTT releases such as Kannappa for your complete entertainment.
The first week of September 2025 is packed with entertainment. Whether you love the thrill of a big-screen blockbuster or prefer the comfort of binge-watching at home, this week has something for everyone.
Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files is one of the most anticipated releases this week. Starring veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the film explores powerful socio-political themes with hard-hitting storytelling. which aims to deliver a thought-provoking narrative that will resonate with audiences.
The action franchise Baaghi returns with its fourth instalment, Baaghi 4. Starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt, the film promises breathtaking action sequences, dramatic twists, and larger-than-life stunts. Tiger Shroff is once again taking on the role of the fearless hero.
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is a comedy-drama that guarantees laughs and chaos. Directed by Ashok G., the film stars Sohum Shah and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. It blends humour with family drama and everyday situations, making it a perfect pick for audiences who enjoy light entertainment.
After its successful theatrical run, Kannappa arrives on Amazon Prime Video. This epic mythological drama tells the legendary story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and brings alive grand visuals, spiritual depth, and emotional storytelling. Available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
For crime thriller enthusiasts, Inspector Zende is a must-watch. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, the series combines suspense, comedy, and drama. It follows gripping investigations with clever storytelling, making it a binge-worthy show on Netflix.
Romance lovers can tune into Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a heartwarming love story starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film explores emotions, relationships, and modern-day love in a soulful manner. Streaming on Zee5, it’s a perfect pick for those who enjoy soft, emotional dramas.
Another highlight on Zee5 this week is Kammattam, a crime thriller series inspired by real-life financial scams. With Sudev Nair in the lead, the series dives into corruption, greed, and deception in the financial world.