New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

K-drama fans get ready to binge-watch some exciting K-dramas. This week’s OTT lineup has a little something for everyone. From heartwarming romances to emotional family drama, here are the four newest Korean dramas premiering on major platforms like Netflix, JiHotstar, and KBS.

Would You Marry Me?: JioHotstar

Would You Marry Me?, began streaming on JioHotstar on October 10 in India. The story follows Kim Woo-joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest and most prestigious bakery, and Yoo Mary, a hardworking small business owner. When a contest offers a luxury newlywed home as a prize, the two strangers agree to fake a marriage for 90 days.

ALSO READ: Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

Genie, Make a Wish : Netflix

Genie, Make a Wish, streaming on Netflix since October 3. The drama follows Ga Young (Suzy), a cold and emotionally distant woman whose life takes a magical turn when she accidentally frees a centuries-old genie, Jin Woo (Kim Woo-bin). Granted three wishes, Ga Young must decide what truly matters to her.

Typhoon Family : Netflix

Typhoon Family lands on Netflix on October 11. The story centres on Kang Tae-poong (Lee Jun-ho), a young entrepreneur who inherits his family’s failing trading company after their financial downfall. Faced with debt, betrayal, and family tensions, he must rebuild both his business and his sense of self.

Marie and Her Three Daddies : KBS

Marie and Her Three Daddies premieres on KBS on October 13. This family-oriented comedy-drama stars Ha Seung-ri as Marie, a young woman whose life turns upside down when she discovers that three different men claim to be her guardian.

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025