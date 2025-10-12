Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here

Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections

IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MMBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MMBS student ...

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three D

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

This week’s new K-dramas, from Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies, bring romance, fantasy, and family emotions to OTT screens worldwide.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

K-drama fans get ready to binge-watch some exciting K-dramas. This week’s OTT lineup has a little something for everyone. From heartwarming romances to emotional family drama, here are the four newest Korean dramas premiering on major platforms like Netflix, JiHotstar, and KBS.

Would You Marry Me?: JioHotstar

Would You Marry Me?, began streaming on JioHotstar on October 10 in India. The story follows Kim Woo-joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest and most prestigious bakery, and Yoo Mary, a hardworking small business owner. When a contest offers a luxury newlywed home as a prize, the two strangers agree to fake a marriage for 90 days.

ALSO READ: Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

Genie, Make a Wish: Netflix

Genie, Make a Wish, streaming on Netflix since October 3. The drama follows Ga Young (Suzy), a cold and emotionally distant woman whose life takes a magical turn when she accidentally frees a centuries-old genie, Jin Woo (Kim Woo-bin). Granted three wishes, Ga Young must decide what truly matters to her.

Typhoon Family: Netflix

Typhoon Family lands on Netflix on October 11. The story centres on Kang Tae-poong (Lee Jun-ho), a young entrepreneur who inherits his family’s failing trading company after their financial downfall. Faced with debt, betrayal, and family tensions, he must rebuild both his business and his sense of self.

Marie and Her Three Daddies: KBS

Marie and Her Three Daddies premieres on KBS on October 13. This family-oriented comedy-drama stars Ha Seung-ri as Marie, a young woman whose life turns upside down when she discovers that three different men claim to be her guardian.

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift: 'In our line of work, a 12-hour day is...'
After Deepika Padukone, Hansal Mehta reveals BIG truth on Bollywood's work shift
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Anil Ambani aide Ashok Kumar Pal sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’
IPL 2026 Auction dates revealed: Know deets about venue, retention deadline and more
IPL 2026 Auction dates revealed: Know deets about venue, retention deadline
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE