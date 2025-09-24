New K-Drama Releases This Week: 5 K-dramas streaming on Netflix, OTT platforms

This week, K-drama fans can expect emotionally thrilling debuts and intense storylines. This lineup promises nonstop binge-worthy entertainment and excitement.

A Graceful Liar: KBS

This high-stakes drama centre is a mother and daughter, who are tied together by circumstance and now find themselves as in-laws. Both women, financially struggling yet fiercely ambitious, launch a bitter war against the powerful chaebol family, Geonhyangga.

No Mercy: Wavve

The story follows a struggling actress whose parents fall victim to a devastating voice phishing scam. Alongside her is an elite detective, and together they attempt to expose the organisation’s sinister mastermind.

The First Lady: Viki

The First Lady takes viewers inside the ruthless world of politics and power. The drama follows a woman just 67 days away from becoming South Korea’s First Lady. However, her carefully constructed life unravels when her husband, the President-elect, suddenly demands a divorce.

The Murky Stream: Disney+

The Murky Stream is Rowoon’s highly anticipated drama comeback before his military enlistment on October 27. The historical thriller is set in a lawless Joseon era, where the once-clear Gyeonggang River now runs dark and troubled.

Shin’s Project: tvN

Shin’s Project is a black comedy centre, with a former legendary negotiator who now runs a fried chicken shop. But behind the apron lies his mysterious past and extraordinary problem-solving skills. With the help of a principled rookie judge and a resourceful delivery rider, he becomes the neighbourhood hero, tackling disputes and conflicts while keeping his restaurant running.

