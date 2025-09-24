New K-Drama Releases This Week: 5 K-dramas streaming on Netflix, OTT platforms

What is cloud seeding? Delhi to launch its first-ever artificial rain; check date
ENTERTAINMENT
This week, K-drama fans can expect emotionally thrilling debuts and intense storylines. This lineup promises nonstop binge-worthy entertainment and excitement.
K-drama fans get ready for an exciting week of emotions with the debut of highly anticipated dramas. From fresh thrillers to political power plays, this week promises plenty of binge-worthy stories. Here’s a roundup of the biggest K-drama highlights this week.
This high-stakes drama centre is a mother and daughter, who are tied together by circumstance and now find themselves as in-laws. Both women, financially struggling yet fiercely ambitious, launch a bitter war against the powerful chaebol family, Geonhyangga.
The story follows a struggling actress whose parents fall victim to a devastating voice phishing scam. Alongside her is an elite detective, and together they attempt to expose the organisation’s sinister mastermind.
The First Lady takes viewers inside the ruthless world of politics and power. The drama follows a woman just 67 days away from becoming South Korea’s First Lady. However, her carefully constructed life unravels when her husband, the President-elect, suddenly demands a divorce.
The Murky Stream is Rowoon’s highly anticipated drama comeback before his military enlistment on October 27. The historical thriller is set in a lawless Joseon era, where the once-clear Gyeonggang River now runs dark and troubled.
Shin’s Project is a black comedy centre, with a former legendary negotiator who now runs a fried chicken shop. But behind the apron lies his mysterious past and extraordinary problem-solving skills. With the help of a principled rookie judge and a resourceful delivery rider, he becomes the neighbourhood hero, tackling disputes and conflicts while keeping his restaurant running.
