New K-Drama Releases This Week: 5 K-dramas streaming on Netflix, OTT platforms

This week, K-drama fans can expect emotionally thrilling debuts and intense storylines. This lineup promises nonstop binge-worthy entertainment and excitement.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

New K-Drama Releases This Week: 5 K-dramas streaming on Netflix, OTT platforms
K-drama fans get ready for an exciting week of emotions with the debut of highly anticipated dramas. From fresh thrillers to political power plays, this week promises plenty of binge-worthy stories. Here’s a roundup of the biggest K-drama highlights this week.

A Graceful Liar: KBS

This high-stakes drama centre is a mother and daughter, who are tied together by circumstance and now find themselves as in-laws. Both women, financially struggling yet fiercely ambitious, launch a bitter war against the powerful chaebol family, Geonhyangga

No Mercy: Wavve

The story follows a struggling actress whose parents fall victim to a devastating voice phishing scam. Alongside her is an elite detective, and together they attempt to expose the organisation’s sinister mastermind. 

ALSO READ: Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

The First Lady: Viki

The First Lady takes viewers inside the ruthless world of politics and power. The drama follows a woman just 67 days away from becoming South Korea’s First Lady. However, her carefully constructed life unravels when her husband, the President-elect, suddenly demands a divorce.

The Murky Stream: Disney+

The Murky Stream is Rowoon’s highly anticipated drama comeback before his military enlistment on October 27. The historical thriller is set in a lawless Joseon era, where the once-clear Gyeonggang River now runs dark and troubled. 

Shin’s Project: tvN

Shin’s Project is a black comedy centre, with a former legendary negotiator who now runs a fried chicken shop. But behind the apron lies his mysterious past and extraordinary problem-solving skills. With the help of a principled rookie judge and a resourceful delivery rider, he becomes the neighbourhood hero, tackling disputes and conflicts while keeping his restaurant running. 

ALSO READ: From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
