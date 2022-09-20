Last Film Show director Pan Nalin, producer Sidharth Roy Kapoor react to Oscars honour, say 'never imagined...'

File Photo

On Tuesday, the Last Film Show, directed by Pan Nalin and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, announced as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards.

Gujarati film titled Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is directed by Pan Nalin who is known for films such as Samsara, Valley of Flowers, Angry Indian Goddesses and Ayurveda: Art of Being. Last Film Show (Chhello Show), is a part-autobiographical drama that captures the charm of the western region of Gujarat and is a reminder of childhood innocence and the universal magic of the movies.

Pan Nalin reacted to the film’s entry for Oscars and said, “I could have never imagined such a day would come and bring light and celebration of light. Chhello Show has been enjoying love from around the world but there was an ache in my heart that how do I make India discover it? Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! Thank you FFI, Thank you Jury.”

The movie, which features Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, had its world premiere as the opening film at the Tribeca Film Festival in June last year. The film is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “We are thrilled and honoured that our film, Last Film Show has been selected to represent India at the Academy Awards. There could not be a more apt time for a film like this one, that celebrates the magic and wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience. When cinema-going around the world has been disrupted by a pandemic, it reminds audiences anew of the first time they fell in love with the experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema hall. It is a matter of great pride for us to represent our country with this film, and with the backing of our partners Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orange Studio, we will make sure that we give it our best shot at the Academy Awards!”

For the unversed, on Tuesday, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced Gujrati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. Titled 'Last Film Show' in English, the movie, directed by Pan Nalin, will release in theatres countrywide on October 14. "Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023," FFI Secretary General Supran Sen told PTI.