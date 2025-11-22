Netra Mantena's Udaipur wedding: Ranveer Singh makes Donald Trump Jr, his girlfriend dance to this viral song, WATCH

US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's sangeet event was a star-studded one with Bollywood and global celebrities raising the energy through their electric performances. Ranveer made Trump Jr dance to his 'What Jhumka' song which attracted the most attention.

US-based couple Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding festivities have kickstarted with sangeet night on Friday, November 21 which saw dance and music performances from Bollywood celebrities to global personalities where even foreign guests swayed the others with their latke and jhatke. One of the highlight moment was when Ranveer Singh made US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend dance to one of his most loved recent songs, What Jhumka.

The sangeet was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and many others, who not just attended but even performed turning it into a high-energy event. The performances at the wedding sangeet of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena have been going viral on social media but Ranveer dancing alongside Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson to the popular song's beat has been a favourite among social media users.

A video shared by Wizcraft Weddings on Instagram shows Donald Trump Jr and Bettina dancing together on stage before Ranveer playfully interrupted them and made them dance to What Jhumka? from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bettina looked stunning in a gold lehenga-choli, while Ranveer appeared dapper in a black formal suit. He also made all the guests groove to Aankh Maare from Simmba on stage.

The festivities that are underway in Udaipur have already gained attraction after the son of US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., arrived in India to attend the grand wedding. Donald Trump Jr is set to arrive in Udaipur today, and will attend the royal wedding on 23 November. He will staying with his girlfriend at The Leela Palace, a luxury hotel on the banks of Lake Pichola. The entire hotel, with 82 rooms and 3 luxury suites are booked from 21 to 23 November for him and the other guests.