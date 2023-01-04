Search icon
Netizens spot Vijay Deverakonda in Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram LIVE amid dating rumours-WATCH

Amid dating rumours, a video of Rashmika Mandanna’s live session is going viral on social media as fans spotted Vijay Deverakonda in it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Manisha Chauhan |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Netizens spot Vijay Deverakonda in Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram LIVE amid dating rumours-WATCH
Popular South actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly welcomed 2023 together. Fans assumed that they are together as they shared photos from the same location.

Now, a video of Rashmika’s live session if going viral on social media as fans spotted Vijay Deverakonda in it. Netizens feel that they heard Vijay’ voice during Rashmika’s live session.

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are rumoured to be dating each other, have never confirmed their relationship status. Interestingly, their recent social media posts welcoming the New Year left their fans speculating if the two of them are indeed dating each other.

Vijay, who made his Bollywood debut with Liger last year, posted a hot shirtless photo in a pool to wish New Year to his fans and followers as he wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some. We need to celebrate everything cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves, Have a great new year!"

Later, Rashmika, who also made her Bollywood debut this year with Goodbye, took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning picture in which she was seen soaking up the sun while lying in a black outfit near a pool with a rainbow in the background. "Hello 2023", is what she captioned her picture along with a white heart emoji.

Their fans were quick to notice that these photos were from their Maldives vacation in October when they were spotted at the airport together and it was reported that they are going to the island nation together. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

READ | Rashmika Mandanna opens up on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, says 'he is always there...'

 

 

