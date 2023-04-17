Pregnant Sana Khan defends husband Anas Saiyad after he is trolled for 'mistreating' her at Baba Siddique's iftaar party

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, celebs including Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sana Khan attended Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar party. Several videos and photos from the party are now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, mother-to-be Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad can be seen ‘quickly taking her out of media sight’.

In the clip, Sana can be heard saying, “Me nahi chal paaungi (I can’t walk),” to her husband. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Kha is tired! Sana Khan along with her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!” The video went viral on social media and netizens started slamming him for ‘mistreating his wife.’ Later, the former actress defended her husband.

After the clip went viral, one of the social media users wrote, “Seriously... Man.. Aram se... Apki hi wife hai..” The second one said, “Let her breathe man.” The third one said, “why is pulling her that fast in her condition.” The third one said, “Why is he dragging her like that… she’s pregnant. Nonsense behavior!” The fourth one said, “Just casually filming an insecure man.”The fifth person commented, “she’s pregnant right… and he is literally pulling her. She’s complaining that she can’t walk so much.”

The sixth one said, “My God. What is the use of fasting when u can't treat your, pregnant wife properly? Imagine how she is treated between 4 walls.” The seventh one said, “Looks like he is pulling a cow or a goat! No respect for the poor lady!.”

Now, Sana has defended her husband and clarified that he was taking care of her, she commented, “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n started sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.”

