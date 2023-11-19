Headlines

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

Captains to lead India in ODI World Cup final

Players with most catches in World Cup 2023

Inside Virat Kohli’s luxurious Gurgaon house worth whopping price

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Entertainment

Entertainment

Netizens request this actor to not watch India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final for shocking reason

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently confessed that India wins when he doesn't watch the match, is now confused if he should watch the India vs Australia World Cup final or not.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

We all know Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket, however, he recently shared on Twitter that the Indian cricket team wins whenever he doesn't watch their matches. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia approaching on Sunday, November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Bachchan finds himself in a difficult position.

He is confused and thinking whether he should attend the match or not. Mr Bachchan, on Thursday night, tweeted, “अब सोच रहा हूँ, जाऊँ की ना जाऊँ ! (T 4832 – Now I am thinking whether I should go or not!).” In no time, his tweet went viral and netizens started reacting to it, some of them asked the actor to not watch the match.

One of them said, “Please mat jaana aur Na hi us din Tv pr match dekhna (please don’t go and don’t watch the match on TV as well).” The second one said, “Bilkul jaiye Sir, lekin idhar udhar dekhna, match mat dekhna (Please go sir, but don’t watch the watch)”. The third person said, “ना जाईये न देखिये, भारत जीतेगा, आपने की कहा था की आपने मैच नहीं देखा और भारत जीत गया (don’t go sir, India will win, you only said that India wins when you don’t watch the match).”

The fourth person said, “don’t go sir, let Modi ji watch the match this time.” Earlier, after India won against New Zealand on Wednesday, Big B tweeted, “T 4831 – when i don’t watch we WIN !”

The stage is set for a grand showdown as India and Australia gear up for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Beyond the quest for the championship, this clash adds another chapter to the 39-year-long rivalry between these cricketing powerhouses.

