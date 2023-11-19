Netizens request this actor to not watch India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final for shocking reason

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently confessed that India wins when he doesn't watch the match, is now confused if he should watch the India vs Australia World Cup final or not.

We all know Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket, however, he recently shared on Twitter that the Indian cricket team wins whenever he doesn't watch their matches. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia approaching on Sunday, November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Bachchan finds himself in a difficult position.

He is confused and thinking whether he should attend the match or not. Mr Bachchan, on Thursday night, tweeted, “अब सोच रहा हूँ, जाऊँ की ना जाऊँ ! (T 4832 – Now I am thinking whether I should go or not!).” In no time, his tweet went viral and netizens started reacting to it, some of them asked the actor to not watch the match.

T 4832 - अब सोच रहा हूँ, जाऊँ की ना जाऊँ ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2023

One of them said, “Please mat jaana aur Na hi us din Tv pr match dekhna (please don’t go and don’t watch the match on TV as well).” The second one said, “Bilkul jaiye Sir, lekin idhar udhar dekhna, match mat dekhna (Please go sir, but don’t watch the watch)”. The third person said, “ना जाईये न देखिये, भारत जीतेगा, आपने की कहा था की आपने मैच नहीं देखा और भारत जीत गया (don’t go sir, India will win, you only said that India wins when you don’t watch the match).”

The fourth person said, “don’t go sir, let Modi ji watch the match this time.” Earlier, after India won against New Zealand on Wednesday, Big B tweeted, “T 4831 – when i don’t watch we WIN !”

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

The stage is set for a grand showdown as India and Australia gear up for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Beyond the quest for the championship, this clash adds another chapter to the 39-year-long rivalry between these cricketing powerhouses.