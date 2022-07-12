Netizens react to YouTuber 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja's 'thappad' tweet after his arrest

Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja/File photo

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official said on Sunday. On Saturday, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast's followers allegedly created a ruckus at the Noida Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja's wife, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had invited the followers to his birthday celebrations after which people in hundreds gathered there. The commuters had a harrowing time as Taneja's followers blocked the road triggering traffic disruptions on Saturday afternoon. A complaint was lodged against the YouTuber after which police swung into action.

Accordingly, Noida Police registered an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently, he was arrested for violating Section 144 of the CrPc.

However, hours later, Gaurav was granted bail and he later celebrated his birthday with his wife, who is also a social media influencer and a pilot, at home.

READ: Rashmika Mandanna clears the air on reports of working with Tiger Shroff, writes 'the rumours were...'

Later, on Sunday night, Flying Beast took to Instagram and reshared hilarious memes made on his arrest. Some of the memes included his wife Ritu Rathee as she had planned the surprise for him. On Monday, he took to Twitter and wrote a cheesy Bollywood dialogue from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg. Gaurav tweeted, "Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab…Biwi ki surprise planning se lagta hai..#birthday."

Now, netizens have reacted to Gaurav's 'thappad' tweet. While a section of users are having fun at the Flying Beast's 'thappad' tweet, another section of Twitter users feel the YouTuber is taking the incident too lightly. Some even went on to

share more memes on Gaurav's recent tweet.

"That's how one is supposed to tackle negative and unwanted situations in life... sense of humor and taking it all lightly... kudos man..," wrote a Twitter user. " mam ar shyd apko bhi andaza nhi hoga..ap logo ki fan following ka," tweeted a netizen.

Meanwhile, some even lashed out at the YouTuber and his wife. "Don't take this lightly bro," wrote another user. "With all due respect, u need to be doubly sure of what u r doing,I donate to orphan house , old age home etc where I get blessings which actually matter ,I am sure you also do but being a role model,please follow that which creates a positive impact for society," tweeted yet another user. "What you have done here is showcase of wealth and your coolness and its still continued with your post like this, people follow you as role model ,be a role model," tweeted another user. "a lesson for you Both …There r millions of People who follow you …so be careful from next time also share good example where police & public both will not het disturb by your act," read another tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

Aage se public ko paresan mat karna bhai birthday ghar or hotels me manaya jaata hai sadak par nhi — Pawan Sharma (@sharmapawan1601) July 11, 2022

that's how one is supposed to tackle negative and unwanted situations in life... sense of humor and taking it all lightly... kudos man.. — Vineet Sharma (@Vineet_Sir_) July 11, 2022

a lesson for you Both …There r millions of People who follow you …so be careful from next time also share good example where police & public both will not het disturb by your act . — Amitt Mishra (@akm1255) July 11, 2022

What you have done here is showcase of wealth and your coolness and its still continued with your post like this, people follow you as role model ,be a role model — kamal syal (@kamalsyal1988) July 11, 2022

With all due respect, u need to be doubly sure of what u r doing,I donate to orphan house , old age home etc where I get blessings which actually matter ,I am sure you also do but being a role model,please follow that which creates a positive impact for society — kamal syal (@kamalsyal1988) July 11, 2022



Speaking with Hindustan Times about the situation at the metro station, Noida Police described it as a ‘stampede-like situation’.

In their joint statement to HT, Gaurav and Ritu have said "permission had been solicited and granted for the same through the proper channels." The statement also stated, "It is pertinent to mention here that these fans were not violent nor did they raise any objectionable slogans neither harmed any public property,” it reads, adding that the “exemplary behaviour speaks volumes of the example the influencer couple has set for their fans”.

In addition, the couple added that they "are overwhelmed by their love and affection for us”. Talking about the fans coming to the metro station, they said, “The fact that our fans look up to us and would congregate in large numbers to celebrate Gaurav's birthday would suggest that they feel that we are a part of their family."