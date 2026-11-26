Govt told Netflix not to show Pakistani content in India. This is because of the new Fawad-Mahira show coming on December 4.

Netflix has been asked by the government not to stream Pakistani content in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reminded the platform to follow its May 8, 2025 advisory. The issue has resurfaced because of the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Why Netflix is under scrutiny

On December 4, 2026, the series will debut on Netflix worldwide. Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Ahad Raza Mir, and Hania Aamir are also featured. According to the Ministry, there have been multiple objections against the potential release of the show in India. It has requested that Netflix uphold the promise it made in June 2025 that Indian consumers will not be able to watch any Pakistani-produced movies or television shows. The Ministry wants Netflix to continue in that current role.

Industry bodies raise objections

Two major film bodies, AICWA and FWICE, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the series in India. On November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta sought a ban and a permanent law against Pakistani content, artists and productions in India. A day later, FWICE said streaming the show would go against government directives and the sentiments of the Indian film fraternity.

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Background of The Advisory

The May 8, 2025 advisory was issued after India-Pakistan tensions rose following the Pahalgam terror attack, asking OTT platforms to stop Pakistani-origin content over national security concerns. The backlash has also led to the cancellation of two Bengaluru screenings of another Pakistani drama, Dar-e-Nijaat, on November 28 and December 5. Meanwhile, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel and directed by Momina Duraid, is Netflix’s first Urdu original following six love stories, but its India availability remains uncertain.