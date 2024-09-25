Twitter
In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

Chris Hemsworth talks about his love for India, talks about Indian fans: 'I have never seen...'

Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

'No Umrah visa for beggars': Saudi warns this country, says it would affect...

Unable to snap up tickets for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concert? Here's what you can do with unspent funds

Netflix reacts after Vashu Bhagnani alleges streaming giant of financial fraud: 'It's Pooja Entertainment that...'

Netflix has denied these allegations through an official statement of its spokesperson. Vashu Bhagnani had accused the streaming major of not honouring its payment obligations after the completion and release of films produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 25, 2024

Netflix reacts after Vashu Bhagnani alleges streaming giant of financial fraud: 'It's Pooja Entertainment that...'
The Mumbai-based production house Pooja Entertainment, headed by Vashu Bhagnani, continues to level allegations of financial fraud. First, they put forth the allegations against director Ali Abbas Zafar for misappropriation of funds, and now the production house has filed a lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix and others.

However, Netflix, on its part, has denied these allegations through an official statement of its spokesperson. Vashu Bhagnani had accused the streaming major of not honouring its payment obligations after the completion and release of films produced by Pooja Entertainment.

He claimed that he is yet to receive dues worth INR 47.37 Cr with regards to the subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) rights he had granted on three films Hero No 1, 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' to Netflix.

He has also levelled allegations against Los Gatos Production Services India through which Netflix reports its content investments in India, Zoo Digital India, which provides subtitling, dubbing and media localisation services, as well as 10 executives of the two companies.

Netflix's spokesperson denied these claims on behalf of Netflix as it said in the official statement, "These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute".

Earlier, Vashu Bhagnani had filed a complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the commercial and critical disaster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, for syphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of the film.

Ali is yet to respond to these allegations. However, in the past, there have been several allegations against Pooja Entertainment over non-payment to the BTL of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan including the stunt team, the lighting team and people on the lower rung of the film unit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

