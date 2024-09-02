Netflix India's content head summoned over IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack row

The government summoned the content head of Netflix to Delhi following online criticism of the streaming platform's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has instructed the Netflix executive to appear before it on Tuesday, September 2.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the Netflix executive to appear before it on Tuesday, September 2. The series IC 814 revolved around the infamous 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, it has sparked controversy on social media after the series allegedly changed the names of two hijackers to Hindu names.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is based on the 1999 hijack of an Indian aircraft by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack started streaming on Netflix on August 29.

Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, many X users shared posts claiming the makers changed the names of the hijackers to Shankar and Bhola to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

A user accused Anubhav of "deliberate distortion of facts" as well as termed the series "propaganda". "It is a vile attempt to rewrite history, downplay the terror inflicted by the actual hijackers, and subtly glorify their actions. By reducing the tragedy of IC 814 to a farcical narrative, Sinha has shown where his loyalties lie—not with the victims or the truth, but with an insidious agenda that seeks to whitewash the brutality of terrorism and vilify the Hindu community," the person wrote on X.

"Names of IC814 Hijackers changed to Shankar & Bhola by @anubhavsinha. This is how Bollywood let the TERRORISTS WIN: #BoycottBollywood #IC814TheKandaharHijack," wrote another. "IC 814 Terrorists names - Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar. In Movie - Shankar & Bhola!" read a post.

Mukesh Chhabra, who worked as casting director for the Netflix show, said the terrorists used "nicknames or fake names" to address each other. "I am reading so many tweets about the names of the hijackers. We did the proper research. They used to call each other by those names—nicknames or fake names, whatever you want to call them. And thank you, everyone, for loving the ensemble cast. A big thank you to my team, and especially to Anubhav Sinha for trusting us and giving me the freedom to explore. #IC814 #Netflix," he wrote on X.

Five terrorists, Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter and Sayed Shakir, hijacked the IC-814 plane during its flight from Kathmandu to Delhi on December 24 that year. At least 154 passengers and crew were held hostage for eight days, and the stand-off ended when hardcore terrorists Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were released, and the then external affairs minister Jaswant Singh took them on a special plane to Kandahar.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza and Patralekhaa, among others. The six-episodic mini-series is adapted from the book Flight into Fear: A Captain’s Story by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. (With inputs from PTI)

