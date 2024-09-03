Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The latest Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack courted controversy with many claiming that the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Netflix India on Tuesday said it has updated the opening disclaimer of its latest series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which has courted controversy over its depiction of hijackers' code names.

"For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers," said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content at Netflix India. "The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," she said in the statement.

Shergill's comments come after her meeting with the Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi. She was summoned by the ministry after concerns were raised in some quarters about various issues, including Hindu code names used by the hijackers and the alleged humane face given to some of them.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a stellar cast of Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, the series chronicles the true story of the December 1999 hijack. It is inspired by real events including an adaptation of the book titled ‘Flight Into Fear' written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

The series has courted controversy on social media and elsewhere with many claiming that the filmmaker changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community. Hashtags such as #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814 trended on social media but many survivors and journalists have come out in support of the series saying that the hijackers did use the code names depicted in the show. The 'aliases' used by the hijackers in the series have been in public domain, including the Union Home Ministry's official statement issued on January 6, 2000.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Ananya Panday says she is ‘fighting audience’s perception’ about her: ‘People put you in a box’

Age 93 years, net worth Rs 65800 crore: Meet West Bengal's richest person, know his story, his business is...

Age 93 years, net worth Rs 65800 crore: Meet West Bengal's richest person, know his story, his business is...

Explained: Why a rare cyclone in Arabian Sea sparked concerns among meteorologists

Explained: Why a rare cyclone in Arabian Sea sparked concerns among meteorologists

Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

Meet India's 8th richest person who has a whopping net worth of Rs..., his company is....

Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement