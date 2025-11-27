FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....

Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

Donald Trump says he's not inviting South Africa to 2026 G-20 summit in Miami

White House Shooting: Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump's FIRST reaction after two National Guard soldiers shot near White House, says, 'The animal..., pay steep price...'

2 Guardsmen critical after shooting near White House, Trump orders 500 additional National Guard troops to DC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?

Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting

Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’

Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po

Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...

The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

OTT giant Netflix is experiencing an outage in the United States, as Stranger Things season finale drops.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 08:01 AM IST

Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

OTT giant Netflix is experiencing an outage in the United States, late evening on Wednesday, November 26. Thousands of users are experiencing glitches for several hours as Stranger Things season finale went live. The website Downdetector has received more than 15,000 complaints around 6 am in the US and about 60 reports from India.

"Stranger Things" season 5 was set to be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans were eagerly waiting for the season finale as it was going to be released three years after season 4. However, the outage has frustrated many fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what is driving the rally?
    Nifty hits all-time high, surges past 26,277 points after 14 months; know what i
    Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC shooting
    Afghan nationals immigration suspended, US takes BIG action after Washington DC
    Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'
    Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours
    Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
    Big gold haul in this state: Mine with 222 tonnes of pure gold found in....
    Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that Netflix is releasing in three parts; Check release timeline, episode titles, other details
    Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: When to watch acclaimed series that...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by police’
    Who is Imran Khan's sister Noreen? Dragged by her hair, alleges ‘brutality by po
    Andrea Kevichusa, Jaideep Ahlawat's love interest in The Family Man 3, made Bollwyood debut in this film, it bombed at box office, hero was...
    The Family Man 3 actress Andrea Kevichusa's first film bombed at box office
    Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships
    Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's al
    Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
    Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
    Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
    Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement