Netflix down in US, India? Thousands of users experience outage as Stranger Things season finale releases

OTT giant Netflix is experiencing an outage in the United States, as Stranger Things season finale drops.

OTT giant Netflix is experiencing an outage in the United States, late evening on Wednesday, November 26. Thousands of users are experiencing glitches for several hours as Stranger Things season finale went live. The website Downdetector has received more than 15,000 complaints around 6 am in the US and about 60 reports from India.

"Stranger Things" season 5 was set to be released at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fans were eagerly waiting for the season finale as it was going to be released three years after season 4. However, the outage has frustrated many fans.