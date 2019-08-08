Nerkonda Paarvai: Ajith's film leaked online even before its official release

The makers of Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, were in for a rude shock on discovering that some of the important scenes of the film were doing the rounds on social media, even before its official release. The movie, which is to hit the theatres on August 8, had a grand premiere in Singapore.

Nerkonda Paarvai was also screened for a section of the press in Chennai on August 6. The fans couldn't get enough of Ajith's performance, especially at the Singapore screening. So it came as a shock to the makers when they found that a few important scenes of the film had been leaked on social media. These clips had been doing the rounds for several hours. Apparently, some fans secretly recorded short clips from the film during its screening and leaked them online.

Several reports suggest that low quality videos from the film are floating on social media and the makers are trying their best to pull these videos down. The film's producer Boney Kapoor had reportedly approached the court to get a stay order against websites like TamilRockers that are notorious for leaking Tamil films online illegally.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer blockbuster hit Pink. The early word of mouth around the film is quite positive. The film has been appreciated by the critics and the fans alike, as per the reactions gathered in Chennai and Singapore.