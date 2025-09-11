Nepal: 5 Bollywood films that captured country’s beauty on screen

As Nepal witnesses a wave of youth-led protests, here’s a look at a different chapter of its story; the times when Bollywood turned its cameras towards Nepal. From Kathmandu’s bustling streets to the majestic Himalayas, these films showcase the charm and raw beauty of the country.

1. Baby (2015)

Akshay Kumar’s action thriller Baby was partly filmed in Kathmandu. Iconic spots like Thamel market, Basantapur and Baudha became the backdrop for intense chase and fight sequences. The raw streets and real crowd energy gave the film’s thrilling moments an authentic edge.

2. Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Dev Anand’s cult classic Hare Rama Hare Krishna is perhaps the most famous Bollywood film to showcase Nepal. Shot across Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Swayambhu, the film immortalised the country’s cultural vibe of the 70s. The legendary song 'Dum Maro Dum' brought Nepal’s streets alive on screen.

3. Uunchai (2022)

This heartwarming drama was extensively shot across Nepal, from Kathmandu to Lukla, Namche, Manang and even near Everest Base Camp. The film beautifully blends the country’s bustling city life with its breathtaking mountain landscapes, making Nepal almost a character in the story.

4. Khuda Gawah (1992)

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Khuda Gawah brought Nepal’s rugged terrain into the spotlight. Parts of the movie were filmed in the Mustang region, especially Jomsom, where the majestic mountains and stark landscapes gave the film a grand, larger-than-life appeal.

5. Mahaan (1983)

In Mahaan, Nepal is not just a backdrop but also part of the storyline. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan’s character spending years in exile in Nepal after being falsely accused. The film used the dramatic landscapes to highlight both the beauty and the intensity of the narrative.