Neha Kakkar writes 'Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lockdown Wich' on latest post; here's what Rohanpreet Singh has to say

Neha Kakkar has finally made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh Insta-official after rumours started making the rounds. Not just that, there are reports that they are not just dating but also all set to enter marital bliss soon. Neha had shared a photo with Rohanpreet with a caption stating, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet." To which he commented, "@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu. I love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan. YES I AM ONLY YOURS. MERI ZINDAGI."

Now, Neha posted a series of photos looking pretty in a hot pink salwar suit while posing on a tractor. She captioned the post in Punjabi hinting about her impending wedding. It read as "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye LockDown Wich Katt Hone Kharche” This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah My Beautiful Outfit by @rivaajclothing @viralmantra, Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1, Jewellery: @sonisapphire, Make Up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair, Hair: @kimberlymakeupnhair, @piyushmehraofficial."

Check out the photo below:

Rohanpreet also commented on Neha's post stating, "Chalo chalo karwaiye vyah".

Talking about Rohanpreet, he was one of the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill on the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Neha and her beau have been sharing several lovey-dovey posts and also dropping hints about tying the knot soon.

Earlier, Neha was dating Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli who also reacted to her dating rumours with Rohanpreet. There were also reports making the rounds that the singer is dating Aditya Narayan looking at the camaraderie on Indian Idol which he was hosting and she was judging.