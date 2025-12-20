FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Lollipop’ went viral but was widely trolled online, with netizens mocking it while fans defended the track as fun and light-hearted.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

    Popular singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar recently faced heavy trolling on social media after their song ‘Lollipop’ went viral online. The siblings had probably expected the fun and entertaining song to get a lot of positive response, but it was not the case. The track received criticism from a large number of social media users, and negative comments were posted regarding its music, lyrics and overall presentation.

    The song ‘Lollipop’ started trending after clips from the music video began circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Neha Kakkar's feelings, fashion and dance soon became the focus of online users' interests. Although a part of the listeners liked the lively music, a vast majority of the people ridiculed the track and made it a meme.

    Netizens react harshly:

    The reactions of social media users were really harsh. Some people online went as far as saying that Neha has an attitude of being 'cute like a Korean pop star,' and others condemned the music for being monotonous and juvenile. A number of users drew parallels with the Kakkar siblings' earlier songs and expressed that the music quality has deteriorated with time. Within just a few hours, memes, sarcastic reels and parody videos took over the social media platforms.

    Mixed response from fans:

    Trolling aside, the brother-sister duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar got support from their devoted admirers too. The fans took the side of the siblings, asserting that the song was intended to be a joke and not to be taken very seriously. Others mentioned that viral songs usually bring about both good and bad reactions, especially in the case of stars.

    The response of the audience to the song 'Lollipop' portrays the social media world as nothing but unpredictable. On the one hand, the song's success in the hanging up the attention and on the other hand, it being the subject of online ridicule were two sides of the same coin. It did not matter whether the audience appreciated or trolled the Kakkar duo; Neha and Tony had once again shown that their music is capable of remaining in the limelight.

