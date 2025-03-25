The video of Neha Kakkar's emotional breakdown, which surfaced online, received a mixed response from social media users.

Neha Kakkar, a renowned Indian singer, was scheduled to perform at a highly anticipated concert in Melbourne. However, her tardiness sparked outrage among the audience, who had been eagerly waiting for her arrival. Her delayed entry, three hours past the scheduled start time, was met with a chorus of boos and jeers from the frustrated crowd. The audience's discontent was palpable, with some even shouting "Go back!" in disappointment.

The intense backlash from the audience proved to be too much for Kakkar to handle, and she broke down in tears. Overcome with emotion, she apologised profusely to the crowd, acknowledging her mistake and expressing remorse for the inconvenience caused.

However, the video of Kakkar's emotional breakdown, which surfaced online, received a mixed response from social media users. While some fans sympathised with the singer, others criticised her for not being more considerate of her audience's time and lacking professionalism.



Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Never invite and invest in these kind of people who doesn’t value time.” A second user commented, “Unprofessional !!! She thought it was Indian Idol stage.” However, a third user defended, “The truth is that the event organizer ran off with all the money, but she still performed for free for the sake of the audience. She even paid the dancers and others from her own pocket. There is no artist like her! And those whom you are comparing her with have never done anything like this before! Just because people don’t know the truth doesn’t mean you can post anything on your account. Before posting, find out the truth first. Don’t spread hate about someone like this.” The concert, held at the prestigious Margaret Court Arena, was a stop on Neha Kakkar's highly anticipated Australian tour. Although the evening was marred by controversy surrounding her late arrival, the singer's devoted fans were quick to forgive and praise her energetic performance.