Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs ...

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message

Neha Dhupia marked her son Guriq’s 4th birthday by sharing unseen pictures and a heartfelt note, celebrating their beautiful bond over the years.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:50 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Neha Dhupia’s son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, celebrated his 4th birthday on Friday.

Marking the occasion, the proud mom shared a series of unseen pictures that beautifully captured their journey together. The photos ranged from tender moments of Neha cradling him as a newborn, to their fun-filled holiday clicks, and even glimpses of them offering prayers side by side. Each snapshot reflected the growing bond and love between the mother and her little one over the past four years.

The 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' actress also penned a heartfelt birthday note for his little munckin that read, "Our dearest Guriq , You light up every room you walk into , you make mamas world go round (world emoji)… no caption is enough to describe the love we have in our hearts for you …. Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy … we celebrate you today and everyday our Guqqu … (red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bipasha Basu wished the little one on his special day with the comment, "Happy Birthday Baby Boy", followed by a red heart emoji.

For the unaware, Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on 10 May 2018.

On 18 November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

She gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on 3 October 2021.

Last week, the 'Delhii Heights' actress wished her mother on her birthday with another lovely post.

Taking to her Insta, Neha shared a few candid photographs with her mom.

She captioned the post, "#happybirthday my ma , my pyaar (red heart emoji) my world (World emoji) @babsdhupia (sic)"

Before this, she marked the birth anniversary of her father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi. Neha posted a couple of heartwarming memories of her children - Mehr and Guriq, with their late grandfather.

“In our hearts forever… #happybirthdaydad …. #bishansinghbedi," she captioned the post.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the morning
This hotel has replaced alarm clock with something better to wake you up in the
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to..., know what happened
Why this Canada theatre is pulling down Indian films? Attacked twice due to...,
Dogecoin Price Expected To Drop Below $0.15 In Q4 As Utility Altcoins Such As Remittix Take Centre Stage
DOGE Q4 Warning: Price Under $0.15 as Utility Altcoin Remittix Gains Focus
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities: 'I told her...'
When Twinkle Khanna revealed about her daughter Nitara's brown skin insecurities
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE