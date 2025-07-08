Neha Bhasin says she attempted suicide after being body-shamed at age 20: 'I consumed half a bottle of fat...'

Neha recalled how, back in 2002, when she was part of India’s first all-girl pop group Viva, she was subjected to harsh criticism about her appearance.

Popular singer Neha Bhasin, known for soulful tracks like Kuch Khaas, Dunki, and Jag Ghoomeya, recently revealed a dark and painful chapter from her early life. In a deeply emotional conversation, she shared how body-shaming pushed her to the edge when she was just 20 years old.

Body-Shamed Despite Being Just 50 Kg

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Bharti TV, Neha recalled how, back in 2002, when she was part of India’s first all-girl pop group Viva, she was subjected to harsh criticism about her appearance.

By 2003, she was already being put on fat burners, unaware of their side effects due to her young age. During a conflict with the channel that handled Viva, she asked to speak with the head. But during that meeting, another man joined in—and publicly humiliated her.

“Conference room mein jaise ek bada TV hota hai, usne us TV par video daal diya aur mere pet par circle karte hue bola, ‘See, you are so fat. Because of which, we can’t release the video.’ I was 50 kg at that time.”

A Suicide Attempt No One Knew About

The humiliation left her shattered. Neha returned home in rage and despair—and tried to end her life.

She said, “I remember, I went home aur gusse mein aadhi se zyada bottle fat burners ki kha li thi. That was my way of trying to commit suicide and for two days, I was throwing up. The band did not know what had happened.” It was a cry for help from a young girl trying to navigate fame, expectations, and cruelty all at once.

Struggles with PMDD and Mental Health

In 2024, Neha also opened up about her long-standing battle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)—a severe condition that affects her mental and physical well-being. She revealed on social media that she had been suffering from it since her teenage years. In 2022, she was diagnosed with low progesterone, which made it extremely difficult to function.

She shared that for 15 days each month, she would struggle to “get up and live.”

Turning Pain into Power

Today, Neha Bhasin is using her platform to speak openly about mental health, body image, and the emotional challenges artists face behind the spotlight. Her story is not just about pain—it's about survival, strength, and breaking the silence.

From battling personal demons to becoming a voice of empowerment, Neha's journey reminds us that healing is possible—even after the darkest storms.