Singer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin has accused influencer-designer Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming she designed her Cannes 2025 outfit. Neha and a Mumbai fashion store alleged that Nancy bought the dress instead of making it herself, as she claimed.

Neha shared the issue on her Instagram Stories on May 18, posting side-by-side photos of herself and Nancy wearing what seemed to be the same corset. Neha Bhasin hinted at the similarity by writing, "This corset looks too familiar hmmmm. Just wondering."

In another story, she shared her own picture in the same outfit and wrote, "Same same." She also mentioned that the dress was from The Source Bombay, a Bandra-based fashion store known for selling and renting customised outfits.

Surbhi Gupta, who runs The Source Bombay, told The Free Press Journal that Nancy Tyagi had actually bought the dress from their store. She said, "Nancy claims she stitched it herself and all of that, but she bought it from us. She got it from our Mumbai store. We don’t have any problem. She purchased it, so she's free to do what she wants with it. But it is our design. We didn't do a barter or a collaboration. She did not stitch it herself, which she claims she did. The cape she wore doesn't belong to me... that's something she seems to have made herself, I guess."

Gupta also shared that Nancy bought the outfit for ₹25,000 just before Cannes 2025.

Nancy wore a pearl-studded mini dress to the Cannes 2025 red carpet. The outfit had silver-beige tones, crystal fringes, and structured panels. She paired it with a cape that had puffed shoulders and a long trail.

On Instagram, Nancy shared the story behind the look. “This colour was my mom’s favourite, so I chose it for my dress this time,” she wrote.

She also mentioned that it took a full month to make the dress. “I was busy preparing till the last moment because the dress was quite heavy. A big thank you to everyone who was part of this journey—without you, this moment wouldn’t have felt so special,” said the 24-year-old influencer.