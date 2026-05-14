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Neetu Kapoor can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look, calls her pure ‘perfection’

Neetu Kapoor praised Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look, calling her peach gown 'perfection.' Alia impressed at the festival with multiple elegant red carpet appearances as L’Oréal Paris ambassador.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 14, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

Neetu Kapoor can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look, calls her pure ‘perfection’
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Neetu Kapoor praised her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance, calling her peach gown look 'perfection' on social media. The actress received widespread appreciation for her elegant red carpet style while representing L’Oréal Paris at the global event.

Neetu Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look:

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Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. She wore a soft peach couture gown which had a fitted silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and a flowing sheer cape which draped around her arms for the opening ceremony. Her elegant outfit showed her typical soft-glam style, which became one of the most popular fashion choices at the festival.

Neetu Kapoor used Instagram Stories to share Alia's pictures while describing the look as 'Perfection' and using clapping emojis. The post quickly gained attention online because fans showed excitement about the family's close relationship while they praised Alia's ability to shine on international red carpets. Multiple celebrities and filmmakers showed their approval of her Cannes appearance by expressing their admiration for her.

Alia Bhatt’s multiple fashion moments at Cannes:

Alia presented multiple exceptional fashion choices during the festival beyond her peach gown. She wore a custom ivory silk saree-gown at the Bharat Pavilion, which combined Indian heritage with international fashion through its structured corsetry and contemporary draping design. Her appearance included a steel-blue gown which resembled Cinderella-inspired fashion. For her final look, she chose a floral brocade gown styled with minimal jewellery and soft makeup.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill sparks dating rumours with RCB cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, details inside

Global attention and fashion impact:

Alia's appearances at Cannes established her as one of the most popular Indian stars who walked the international red carpet. Her changing fashion selection showed elements of both traditional beauty and contemporary stylishness, which received global appreciation from her fans, designers and critics.

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