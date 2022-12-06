Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor calls Disha Patani 'kid' when her styling is compared with Malang actress

The anonymous Instagram fashion influencer Diet Sabya compared the outfits worn by the two leading ladies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

Neetu Kapoor calls Disha Patani 'kid' when her styling is compared with Malang actress
Neetu Kapoor-Disha Patani/Instagram

The anonymous Instagram influencer DietSabya recently took to her Stories and conducted a poll between the looks of Neetu Kapoor and Disha Patani. While Ranbir Kapoor's mother was wearing a traditional pink suit by Mohit Rai, the Malang actress wore a two-piece outfit by Aastha Sharma.

The 64-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to the fashion poll between her and the 30-year-old actress as she wrote, "You guys are wild comparing me to a kid." The actress, who made a comeback to acting this year with JugJugg Jeeyo, added a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes emojis along with her comment.

Neetu1

Talking about Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram account shares their opinions on fashion trends and the outfits worn by celebrities around the world. The account, whose bio reads as Akashvani on Acid, is followed by more than three lakh and thirty-four thousand followers.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also made her television debut this year when she became the judge of Dance Deewane Juniors along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The actress, who began her career in the Hindi film industry as a child actor, is set to star in an untitled web series soon.

On the other hand, Disha Patani will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

Disha will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

READ | TVF Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar starrer web series to return on THIS date

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.