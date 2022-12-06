Neetu Kapoor calls Disha Patani 'kid' when her styling is compared with Malang actress

Neetu Kapoor-Disha Patani/Instagram

The anonymous Instagram influencer DietSabya recently took to her Stories and conducted a poll between the looks of Neetu Kapoor and Disha Patani. While Ranbir Kapoor's mother was wearing a traditional pink suit by Mohit Rai, the Malang actress wore a two-piece outfit by Aastha Sharma.

The 64-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to the fashion poll between her and the 30-year-old actress as she wrote, "You guys are wild comparing me to a kid." The actress, who made a comeback to acting this year with JugJugg Jeeyo, added a grimacing face and a monkey covering its eyes emojis along with her comment.





Talking about Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram account shares their opinions on fashion trends and the outfits worn by celebrities around the world. The account, whose bio reads as Akashvani on Acid, is followed by more than three lakh and thirty-four thousand followers.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also made her television debut this year when she became the judge of Dance Deewane Juniors along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The actress, who began her career in the Hindi film industry as a child actor, is set to star in an untitled web series soon.

On the other hand, Disha Patani will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

Disha will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.



