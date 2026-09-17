NEET UG Row: NTA sacks 600 subject experts, working on new pool of experts

The National Testing Agency has introduced a stricter four-stage process to select subject experts, including academic assessment, background verification and detailed confidentiality rules.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a stricter system for selecting subject experts involved in preparing and reviewing examination papers, weeks after removing around 600 experts following controversies surrounding NEET-UG and UGC-NET.

The agency has now laid out a four-stage vetting process that applicants will have to clear before being empanelled. The move comes after a CBI chargesheet in the NEET-UG paper leak case alleged that three NTA subject experts were among the primary sources of the leaked paper.

The chargesheet also pointed to shortcomings in the way NTA handled and monitored experts working in its confidential section.

Four-stage screening for new experts

Under the first stage, NTA will examine applications, educational qualifications, professional experience and supporting documents. Applicants will have to provide identity and employment details, along with a No Objection Certificate where required.

They will also have to submit declarations related to confidentiality and possible conflicts of interest. The second stage will focus on whether candidates have the required academic and subject expertise. Committees constituted by NTA will examine their academic background, research work, previous experience in preparing examination papers and overall knowledge of the subject.

Candidates who clear this stage will undergo background verification. Their academic qualifications and employment history will be checked, along with integrity declarations and potential conflicts of interest.

Only applicants who pass all these checks will move to the final stage of formal empanelment.

Expert panel to remain valid for three years

Successful candidates will be empanelled for specific subjects, examination levels and types of examination-related assignments. The empanelment will remain valid for three years. However, NTA can end an expert’s association if the prescribed conditions are violated, subject to the terms laid down in the Expression of Interest (EoI).

The new rules also place restrictions on experts’ links with coaching and test-preparation organisations.

Strict confidentiality rules introduced

The NTA has introduced a detailed confidentiality undertaking that experts must sign before being assigned examination-related work. The undertaking requires experts to keep confidential all information connected to their assignments, including questions they develop or review, reference material and other examination-related information. These obligations will continue even after their empanelment with NTA ends.

The agency has also specified security requirements for handling question papers and other confidential material. Experts will have to follow restrictions on copying, photographing, recording or retaining examination-related content.

“The work entrusted to empanelled experts is of the most confidential nature. Any breach of confidentiality, intentional or otherwise, can compromise an entire examination, affect lakhs of candidates, and damage the public interest. Empanelled experts are therefore expected to maintain the highest standards of confidentiality, professional integrity and academic ethics,” the NTA document states.

Two-year cooling-off period for coaching links

The EoI also introduces a two-year “cool-off” period for experts after their last assignment with NTA.

During this period, experts cannot have a commercial association with candidate-coaching entities. Applicants are also required to disclose any potential conflict of interest before being considered for empanelment.

The rules are aimed at strengthening safeguards around the people involved in setting and reviewing examination papers.

Changes follow NEET-UG and UGC-NET controversies

The tighter selection process comes after major issues surrounding the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations.

Following the NEET-UG paper leak, the exam had to be reconducted. NTA also ordered fresh UGC-NET papers in English, Commerce and Sociology after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors, besides repeated questions.

The Union Education Ministry had said last month that NTA would introduce a four-tier system for checking question papers to strengthen the scrutiny process.

Alongside the new expert empanelment system, NTA is also hiring translation reviewers as the agency moves towards using artificial intelligence-assisted translation for examination papers.