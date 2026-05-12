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NEET UG 2026 cancelled: Kamal Haasan reacts strongly, says 'dreams of 22 lakh students shattered by criminal conspiracies'

Reacting strongly to the NEET UG 2026 exam cancellation, Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Who will take responsibility for this mental agony? Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 12, 2026, 07:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

NEET UG 2026 cancelled: Kamal Haasan reacts strongly, says 'dreams of 22 lakh students shattered by criminal conspiracies'
Kamal Haasan on NEET UG 2026 cancellation
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Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the examination would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The Government also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations. Reacting to this major news, Kamal Haasan has said that hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students have been shattered.

Kamal Haasan on NEET UG 2026 cancellation

Taking to his X account, Tamil superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil, "The hard work and dreams of 22 lakh students who studied day and night for the NEET entrance exam have been shattered by criminal conspiracies. Who will take responsibility for this mental agony? To date, I don’t recall even a single NEET exam being conducted without allegations of malpractices. That’s why we are fighting to bring education back under the state list. Indian students must be protected from this unjust NEET exam and the mafia operating behind it."

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled?

NEET UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination. The NEET UG 2026 cancellation comes amid allegations of a major paper leak as there are claims that around 140 questions from the exam appeared to match the leaked questions that were in circulation before the exam. In a statement, the National Testing Agency said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

READ | Kamal Haasan, Vishal react as CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops near schools, temples in Tamil Nadu

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NEET UG 2026 cancelled: Kamal Haasan reacts strongly, says 'dreams of 22 lakh students shattered by criminal conspiracies'
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