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'NEET Newspaper': Ravi Kishan's slip-on paper leak row goes viral, faces online backlash | Watch

BJP MP Ravi Kishan mistakenly called the NEET exam paper a 'newspaper' while speaking on the paper leak case. The clip went viral and he faced trolling online.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

'NEET Newspaper': Ravi Kishan's slip-on paper leak row goes viral, faces online backlash | Watch
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BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan drew criticism on social media after he mistakenly called the NEET exam paper a 'newspaper' while speaking about the NEET paper leak case outside Parliament on Tuesday, July 21.

What Ravi Kishan said

Outside Parliament House, Ravi Kishan was speaking to the media over the NEET paper leak case. He discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the matter and called for severe punishment for those responsible. 'The 13 criminals who have been caught should be given the harshest punishment,' he stated in Hindi. By using the best attorneys, we can make sure they receive the harshest punishment possible, preventing anyone in India from ever again playing with children's lives or having the nerve to leak the NEET newspaper.'

Rather than using 'NEET question paper,' he used 'NEET newspaper.' His statement's video swiftly gained popularity on social media. Ravi Kishan went on to say that PM Modi had promised to do everything in his power to ensure that the offenders are punished as quickly as possible. He also discussed the necessity of continuing communication despite political disagreements.

Netizens react to the slip

Given the gravity of the NEET paper leak situation, the comment was extensively circulated online, and many users chastised the BJP MP for the error. 'BJP MP Ravi Kishan is calling the NEET exam paper the 'NEET Akhbaar,' ' a user commented. He doesn't even understand the distinction between a newspaper and an exam question paper.'

Also read: 'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest lathi-charge

Another person said, 'Since when has NEET been a newspaper? This is Parliament, not the set of your film, dude. This is not a retake.' A lawmaker who can't tell the difference between a newspaper and an exam paper is now expected to shape education policy,' and 'Ye pakka Google translator use kiya he" were two more remarks. Paper ko Akhbaar bana diya hoga.' Other users questioned his attendance in Parliament, asking, 'What is he doing here? He was on a reality show when I last looked.'

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