In 2008, the 26-year-old Neeraj Grover, a television executive was brutally murdered, and the involvement of Kannada actress Maria Susairaj and her boyfriend, Lieutenant Emile Jerome Mathew left the entire industry shocked.

26-year-old Neeraj Grover went missing one day while helping Kannada actress Maria Susairaj with her move. After that, no one saw or heard from him. Hours turned into days, and then weeks went by, but there was still no sign of Neeraj.

About Maria

Maria Susairaj, a small-time South Indian actress, and her boyfriend, Lieutenant Emil Jerome Mathew, were planning to get engaged in two months. Neeraj Grover had been helping Maria build her career in the television industry, even arranging auditions for her. Maria had told Mathew that Neeraj had a crush on her, though she didn’t feel the same way. At the time of the incident, Maria was moving into a new apartment, and Neeraj was helping with the move.

On May 6, 2008, Neeraj Grover went to meet Maria Susairaj but was never seen again. After 24 hours with no word from him, his family grew worried and filed a missing person's report. They told the police they suspected Maria’s involvement in his disappearance.

When questioned by the police, Maria Susairaj initially claimed that Neeraj Grover had visited her on the night of May 6 but left at midnight to meet friends for a party in Andheri. Over the next 10 days, she continued to give false stories. Eventually, she confessed to the police that her boyfriend, Jerome Mathew, had killed Neeraj in her presence.

Maria confessed that Neeraj Grover was murdered on May 8. She had called him on May 7 to help her move, and they were spending time together when her boyfriend, Jerome Mathew, called. Hearing Neeraj's voice, Jerome became angry, suspecting his intentions towards Maria. Maria reassured him that Neeraj was just a friend and would leave after dinner. Jerome, however, insisted that Neeraj shouldn’t stay.

On May 8, the doorbell of Maria's flat rang repeatedly. When Maria finally opened the door, she saw Jerome standing there. She was scared because Neeraj was at her apartment. Jerome pushed past her, ignoring her attempts to stop him, and entered the bedroom. Upon seeing Neeraj lying on the bed, Jerome immediately started attacking him.

Maria tried to stop them but failed. During the fight, Jerome brought a knife from the kitchen with which he stabbed Neeraj several times. Jerome's clothes were soaked in blood, there were blood splatters all over the room and Neeraj was slowly dying. As soon as Neeraj died, Maria immediately started cleaning the room. She cleaned the blood, changed the bedsheets and curtains, and completely cleaned the blood from the dead body. Neeraj's dead body remained in their room for a few hours. During this time, Maria and Jerome had physical relations several times in the same room where the dead body was.

Then, Maria and Jerome went to a nearby shopping mall, where they bought polybags and sharp knives.

After returning home, both of them together cut the body into 300 pieces. On their way to dispose of the body, Maria and Jerome bought petrol and found a secluded spot, where they doused the body in fuel and set it on fire. As they were leaving, Neeraj's phone was in Maria’s pocket. When the phone rang, Maria accidentally answered it while checking the number. This one call became a crucial piece of evidence that eventually led the police to the murder.

Maria Monica Susairaj was found not guilty of murder but guilty of destroying evidence and was sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison. She was released the next day, having already served time in custody.

Jerome Mathew was sentenced to 10 years for murder and an additional 3 years for destroying evidence. His sentences were to be served concurrently, with the 3 years already served taken into account.

