Manju Devi from 'Panchayat', i.e. Neena Gupta, is in the news these days for her film 'Metro In Dinon'. Neena Gupta believes in expressing her views openly, whether it is her personal life, her relationship, or giving birth to a daughter without getting married, she has always spoken openly. Recently, the veteran actress spoke blatantly about the desire for intimacy in older age.

Neena Gupta on societal stigma

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, along with Anupam Kher, she said that a person can have a desire for romance and intimacy at every age. Neena said that women often lose their identity as they play new roles as mothers and housewives and sideline their desires and identity behind. Neena further shared that just because a woman has turned 40, 50 or even 80, this doesn't mean she has no desires in life. Neena Gupta highlights that this deep-rooted trend is stemming from societal expectations that force women to 'let go.'

The desire for intimacy among older people

Neena Gupta also highlighted that we are living in a society where men are allowed to dream big, but women are looked down upon when they try to flourish in life. She further added that older women also have physical desires, but they are often expected to push them aside or hide them because of societal pressure.

"Don't think that a man or a woman of seventy or eighty doesn't want romance. Our ladies, especially India's ladies, think, 'Bas ab to ho gaya. Chaali ke baad hi soch liya ho gaya'. Now I see middle-aged women going to the gym, wanting to stay fit. Ichha to honi chahiye na, Ichha se hi to woh noor aata hai. Jab saans mein saans hoti hai to sapne kaun nahi dekhta? Tell me which woman or man doesn't dream. Men still go out and do something. But women don't... Older women. Do you think they don't dream?" Gupta said.

