Nedumbram Gopi, veteran Malayalam actor known for Kazhcha, dies at 85

Nedumbram Gopi entered the film industry through award-winning movie Kazhcha directed by ace filmmaker Blessy.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Veteran Malayalam film actor Nedumbram Gopi, known for his pious roles in a handful of movies, succumbed to age-related ailments at a private hospital on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 85.

A former employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited, Gopi entered the tinsel town through award-winning movie Kazhcha directed by ace filmmaker Blessy. His touching performance as a father and grandfather in the 2004 Mammootty-starrer had won wide appreciation.

He later appeared in small but notable roles in a handful of movies teaming with prominent directors including Jayaraj and actors like Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and so on. Seelabathi, Ashwaroodhan, Anandabhairavi, Alif and Anachandam were among the notable movies of the actor.

READ | Anurag Kashyap opens up on Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office, says ‘Aditya Chopra shouldn’t sit..’

