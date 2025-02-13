Based on Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 follows a young deity who defies his fate to protect his people.

A Chinese animated film is making waves worldwide. Ne Zha 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha, has shattered box office records in China, earning $1.3 billion within two weeks of its release. It is the first non-Hollywood film to cross $1 billion in a single market and is now set for a limited U.S. release.

What is Ne Zha 2 About?

Based on Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 follows a young deity who defies his fate to protect his people. The film builds on the 2019 original, which introduced audiences to the rebellious yet powerful Ne Zha. This time, the stakes are even higher, with new characters, intense battles, and a deeper exploration of destiny and heroism.

Why is Ne Zha 2 So Popular?

Chinese audiences have embraced Ne Zha 2 for its homegrown animation, rich storytelling, and cultural significance. Many see it as a milestone for domestic animation, proving that China can compete with Hollywood. The movie’s themes of resilience and rebellion have particularly resonated with younger viewers.

Box office success and global impact

Directed by Jiaozi (Yang Yu), Ne Zha 2 premiered on January 29 during the Lunar New Year, a peak time for cinema in China. It has now surpassed The Battle of Lake Changjin as China’s highest-grossing film and is on track to challenge global animated hits like Inside Out 2.

With its stunning visuals, emotional depth, and record-breaking success, Ne Zha 2 is not just a Chinese phenomenon but a movie that could redefine the future of global animation.

Also read: From Small-Town Dreamer to Bollywood Star: Kartik Aaryan wins big at Zee Real Heroes Awards presented by Zee News