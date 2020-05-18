NCW demands removal of TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui's account after his video on instigating violence against women

TikTok user Faizal Siddiqui has come under the scanner for one of his videos. In the video, he is allegedly promoting an acid attack on women by recreating a disturbing scene. He says, "Usna tumhe chor diya jiska liya tumna Mujhe chora that". Faizal has more than 13 million followers on his TikTok page and one of the Twitter users had filed a police complaint against him. They tweeted, "I have filed complaint, Faizal Siddiqui, for the TikTok video promoting acid attack towards our women. This type of action shouldn't be promoted and strict action should be taken @Rajput_Ramesh @MODIfiedVikas @indiantweeter @TajinderBagga".

Now official Twitter page of National Commission for Women (NCW) tweeted, "@NCWIndia have contacted Tik-Tok India @TikTok_IN to remove the video & delete the account of #FaizalSiddiqui that instigate committing violence against women."

Check out the tweet below:

The letter also read as "The Commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women. The video not only seems to promote violence against women but shows the patriarchal mindset which would send a very wrong message to the society.

Faizal Siddiqui is the brother of another controversial TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui.